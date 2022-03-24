Here's How Many People Have Visited NIKELAND In Roblox

byChris Katje
March 24, 2022 11:38 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Here's How Many People Have Visited NIKELAND In Roblox

Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) is among the large public companies pushing to grow its business through the metaverse. Here's how successful a partnership with Roblox Corp (NYSE:RBLX) has been.

What Happened: Nike reported third-quarter earnings this week and in its conference call, CEO John Donahoe highlighted the success the company has had with NIKELAND in the Roblox game.

“Since its launch, a total of 6.7 million players from 224 countries have visited NIKELAND on Roblox and we plan to continue driving energy there with virtual products like LeBron 19 styles special to Roblox,” Donahoe said.

LeBron James visited NIKELAND during NBA All-Star Week where he coached and engaged with Roblox users. Virtual Nike products could be unlocked during several All-Star Week events.

Nike also announced the launch of NIKE Virtual Studios in the third quarter, which follows the company’s acquisition of digital sneaker brand RTFKT.

“With NIKE Virtual Studios, our vision is to take our best-in-class experiences with digital and build Web3 products and experiences to scale this community,” Donohoe said.

RTFKT launched a Nike-branded NFT in the third quarter.

Related Link: Nike Q3 Earnings Highlights: Revenue And EPS Beat, Digital Sales Growth And More

Why It’s Important: Nike announced plans to launch NIKELAND in Roblox back in November and highlighted the launch as a way to grow its virtual items offered to consumers and connect to new fans.

Nike’s acquisition of RTFKT could continue to help the company grow its virtual product offerings.

“In the end, Nike is doing what we always do,” Donahoe said. “We are staying on the offense.”

NKE Price Action: Nike shares are trading at $131.55 on Thursday versus a 52-week range of $116.75 to $179.10.

Photo: Courtesy Nike

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Sports Top Stories Markets General

Related Articles

Rihanna's Fenty Beauty Could Soon Be Coming To The Metaverse

Rihanna's Fenty Beauty Could Soon Be Coming To The Metaverse

Singer and billionaire beauty mogul Rihanna plans to take her Fenty Beauty brand into the metaverse, according to the news website Boardroom. read more
Top 10 NFTs By Weekly Sales Volume: CyberBrokers Tops List; CloneX, WonderPals, Sorare Move Up

Top 10 NFTs By Weekly Sales Volume: CyberBrokers Tops List; CloneX, WonderPals, Sorare Move Up

The non-fungible token market continues to heat up with strong sales volume on OpenSea, an NFT marketplace for buying and selling items. read more
JPMorgan Opens A Lounge In Decentraland, Sees $1 Trillion Metaverse Opportunity

JPMorgan Opens A Lounge In Decentraland, Sees $1 Trillion Metaverse Opportunity

Wall Street banking giant JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) has become the first major bank to enter the metaverse. read more
Playboy Looks To NFTs, Playboy Mansion In Metaverse For Post-Hefner Transformation

Playboy Looks To NFTs, Playboy Mansion In Metaverse For Post-Hefner Transformation

Playboy parent company PLBY Group Inc (NASDAQ: PLBY) continues to transform and push the company in new directions. The company recently hit on some plans to expand the brand via the metaverse and non-fungible tokens. read more