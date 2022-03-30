Benzinga's Daily Brief On Trending Tickers For March 30, 2022: Robinhood, Chewy, Tilray And More

Benzinga’s “Daily Brief On Trending Tickers” highlights top-searched tickers from around the web and uses the Benzinga Pro platform to highlight recent news items possibly impacting those stocks.

The data on the trending tickers is compiled from a list of most-discussed tickers on the popular Reddit forum WallStreetBets.

GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) Shares were down 2.72% during Wednesday’s premarket session due to profit taking from the recent meme stock run. Over 8 million shares were traded within the first two hours of the opening bell Tuesday, triggering a volatility halt.

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY) The company announced it will release its third-quarter earnings report before the opening bell on April 6, 2022. The stock is up 37.52% over the last five trading days due to the House of Representatives voting to legalize marijuana at the federal level.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) is up 57.02% over the last five trading sessions due to CEO Adam Aron disclosing he is interested in making more transformational deals to deliver maximum value to shareholders.

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares are up 12.2% over the last five trading sessions. A SEC filing revealed the company is interested in enabling another stock split so it can pay dividends to its shareholders.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) The company announced last week the expanded support of the AMD Instinct ecosystem from partners including ASUS, Dell Technologies and others.

Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) The stock rose 18.02% Tuesday on news of the company extending trading hours to 8 p.m. EDT in a step toward 24/7 trading.

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) The company’s stock has risen each day for the last 10 consecutive sessions, marking a milestone unseen since 2010.

Chewy Inc (NYSE: CHWY) Shares are trading 14.88% lower during Wednesday’s premarket session due to weak financial results. Chewy reported that its fourth-quarter revenue increased 17% year-over-year to $2.39 billion, which came in below the $2.42-billion estimate. The company reported a quarterly net loss of $63.6 million.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) announced that it will release its fourth-quarter earnings report before the opening bell on April 13.