 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Benzinga's Daily Brief On Trending Tickers For March 30, 2022: Robinhood, Chewy, Tilray And More
AJ Fabino , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 30, 2022 9:50am   Comments
Share:
Benzinga's Daily Brief On Trending Tickers For March 30, 2022: Robinhood, Chewy, Tilray And More

Benzinga’s “Daily Brief On Trending Tickers” highlights top-searched tickers from around the web and uses the Benzinga Pro platform to highlight recent news items possibly impacting those stocks.

The data on the trending tickers is compiled from a list of most-discussed tickers on the popular Reddit forum WallStreetBets.

GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) Shares were down 2.72% during Wednesday’s premarket session due to profit taking from the recent meme stock run. Over 8 million shares were traded within the first two hours of the opening bell Tuesday, triggering a volatility halt.

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY) The company announced it will release its third-quarter earnings report before the opening bell on April 6, 2022. The stock is up 37.52% over the last five trading days due to the House of Representatives voting to legalize marijuana at the federal level.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) is up 57.02% over the last five trading sessions due to CEO Adam Aron disclosing he is interested in making more transformational deals to deliver maximum value to shareholders.

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares are up 12.2% over the last five trading sessions. A SEC filing revealed the company is interested in enabling another stock split so it can pay dividends to its shareholders.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) The company announced last week the expanded support of the AMD Instinct ecosystem from partners including ASUS, Dell Technologies and others.

Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) The stock rose 18.02% Tuesday on news of the company extending trading hours to 8 p.m. EDT in a step toward 24/7 trading.

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) The company’s stock has risen each day for the last 10 consecutive sessions, marking a milestone unseen since 2010.

Chewy Inc (NYSE: CHWY) Shares are trading 14.88% lower during Wednesday’s premarket session due to weak financial results. Chewy reported that its fourth-quarter revenue increased 17% year-over-year to $2.39 billion, which came in below the $2.42-billion estimate. The company reported a quarterly net loss of $63.6 million.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) announced that it will release its fourth-quarter earnings report before the opening bell on April 13.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + AMC)

Fintech Spotlight: What's Cardstack And How Does It Unlock Web3 For Everyday People
Morning Brief: Top Stories Dominating Financial Media on Wednesday, March 30
Jim Cramer Takes Aim At Traders Looking To Sell Apple Stock
Apple Rides On Historic Oscar Win, Dangles Free Friday Night Baseball Games on Apple TV+
Want To Know How Much Your Sports Cards, Memorabilia, Video Games And NFTs Are Worth? Yahoo Finance Launches New Collectable Index
AMC CEO Is Preparing Some 'Aromatic Crow Soup, Crow Stew And Crow Pie' For Wall Street Pros: Here's Why
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Reddit wallstreetbetsNews Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com