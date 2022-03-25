Why Cramer Likes Ferguson And Stanley Black & Decker
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM) is a "momentum-driven stock" whose momentum he believes has peaked.
When asked about Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ: YNDX), Cramer said, "That’s not really trading. It’s kind of like, halted. Like, really halted. It’s a Russian stock."
The "Mad Money" host said he likes Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG). "It’s real, they make things, they sell them, they give you money back. It’s good," he added.
When asked about Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IONS), Cramer said if you want to own mRNA, go with Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA).
Cramer said although JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) does not make money, but the travel business is great. "I’m going to say it’s okay,” he commented.
When asked about Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU), Cramer said he can’t recommend coal as he knows that it’s going away.
Cramer said Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE: SWK) is cheap and good, and recommended buying the stock right here.
