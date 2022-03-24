 Skip to main content

Alaska Air Unveils Long-Ferm Forecast, Fleet Transition Plan
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 24, 2022 3:28pm   Comments
Alaska Air Unveils Long-Ferm Forecast, Fleet Transition Plan
  • Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE: ALK), the parent company of Alaska Airlines Inc. and Horizon Air Industries Inc, provided updates on its long-term growth strategy.
  • Alaska plans to grow an average of 4-8% per year through 2025, in part by investing in the depth of its network.
  • The company plans to accelerate the transition of its fleet of 300+ aircraft to all Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) 737 for its mainline operations and all Embraer SA (NYSE: ERJ) E175 jets for regional by the end of 2023.
  • The company is also converting two passenger 737-800s to freighters, bringing the total freighter fleet to five.
  • RelatedAlaska Airlines Offers Flight Attendants Double Pay To Ease Staffing Shortage: CNBC
  • The company announced infrastructure improvements for four main hubs, Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, and Los Angeles. It expects the investments to total $2.3 billion in infrastructure upgrades.
  • Alaska Air also extended its co-branded credit card agreement with Bank Of America Corp (NYSE: BAC) through 2030. The companies intend to announce additional benefits in the second half of 2022 to elevate their loyalty program for cardholders.
  • Also Read: Alaska Air Reports Q4 Results, EPS Misses Street View
  • FY22 Outlook: Alaska Air expects capacity to be up 1% to 3%, CASM ex-fuel up 3% - 5%, and capital expenditures of $1.6 billion - $1.7 billion.
  • Price Action: ALK shares are trading higher by 3.01% at $55.75 on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Guidance Movers Trading Ideas

