Alaska Air Reports Q4 Results, EPS Misses Street View
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 27, 2022 7:39am   Comments
  • Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE: ALK) reported fourth-quarter FY21 operating revenue growth of 135% year-over-year to $1.899 billion, marginally ahead of the consensus of $1.89 billion. Passenger revenues improved by 161% Y/Y to $1.72 billion.
  • Adjusted EPS improved to $0.24 compared to $(2.54) in 4Q20, missing the consensus of $0.29.
  • Operating expenses increased by 33% Y/Y to $1.86 billion. The company reported an operating income of $39 million, compared to a loss of $(595) million same quarter last year.
  • The company reported an adjusted pre-tax margin of 2.4% for the quarter and a debt-to-cap ratio of 49%.
  • Revenue passengers increased by 134.8% Y/Y, traffic increased by 158.3%, capacity increased by 47.5% Y/Y, and Load factor increased 3,410 basis points to 79.4%.
  • Alaska Air generated cash from operating activities for FY21 of $1.03 billion. It held $3.1 billion in unrestricted cash and marketable securities as of December 31, 2021.
  • The company repaid $112 million debt in Q4, bringing total debt payments to $1.3 billion for the year.
  • The company noted its financial performance enabled it to restore the debt-to-capitalization ratio to pre-pandemic levels in Q4, priming the airlines for profitable growth in 2022.
  • Price Action: ALK shares are trading lower by 1.59% at $51.48 during the pre-market session on Thursday.

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News

