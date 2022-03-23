Alaska Airlines Offers Flight Attendants Double Pay To Ease Staffing Shortage: CNBC
- Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE: ALK) offers flight attendants double pay to pick up extra trips this spring to avoid staffing shortfalls ahead of an even bigger jump in travel demand, reported CNBC.
- "Like many other airlines, we are facing general staffing challenges," the report quoted Alaska Air. "In response, we're offering flight attendants pay incentives to fill gaps in staffing for a short period of time this Spring."
- The incentive kicks in when flight attendants work more than 100 trips per pay in a month, calculated based on trip length.
- The report added that the airline has recently hired and trained 165 new flight attendants and plans to bring 700 more on board this June.
- The airline approached the flight attendants' union about the incentive pay, the report cited a note sent to cabin crews.
- Price Action: ALK shares are trading lower by 0.13% at $54.46 on the last check Wednesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.