Alaska Airlines Offers Flight Attendants Double Pay To Ease Staffing Shortage: CNBC
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 23, 2022 3:12pm   Comments
Alaska Airlines Offers Flight Attendants Double Pay To Ease Staffing Shortage: CNBC
  • Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE: ALK) offers flight attendants double pay to pick up extra trips this spring to avoid staffing shortfalls ahead of an even bigger jump in travel demand, reported CNBC.
  • "Like many other airlines, we are facing general staffing challenges," the report quoted Alaska Air. "In response, we're offering flight attendants pay incentives to fill gaps in staffing for a short period of time this Spring."
  • The incentive kicks in when flight attendants work more than 100 trips per pay in a month, calculated based on trip length.  
  • The report added that the airline has recently hired and trained 165 new flight attendants and plans to bring 700 more on board this June.
  • The airline approached the flight attendants' union about the incentive pay, the report cited a note sent to cabin crews.
  • Price Action: ALK shares are trading lower by 0.13% at $54.46 on the last check Wednesday.

