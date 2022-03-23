Microsoft Confirms System Hack By The Infamous Lapsus$: Bloomberg
- Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) confirmed "limited access" by the hacker group Lapsus$ to its systems and shared its findings regarding the group, Bloomberg reports.
- Lapsus$ recently claimed of having stolen the source code for the Bing search engine and Cortana voice assistant.
- Microsoft found that Lapsus$ had compromised a single account, granting limited access.
- Microsoft's cybersecurity response teams quickly engaged to remediate and prevent further activity.
- Lapsus$ had been expanding the geographic range of its targets and going after government organizations, tech, telecom, health-care, and crypto accounts.
- Lapsus$ announced their attacks on social media or promoted their intent to buy credentials from employees of target organizations.
- Lapsus$ had previously breached the cybersecurity defenses of NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (OTC: SSNLF).
- Lapsus$ also claimed to access the system privileges of Okta Inc (NASDAQ: OKTA), which was responsible for user authentication services for thousands of corporate clients.
- Price Action: MSFT shares are down 0.59% at $302.28 premarket on the last check Wednesday.
