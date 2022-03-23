 Skip to main content

Microsoft Confirms System Hack By The Infamous Lapsus$: Bloomberg
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 23, 2022 7:00am   Comments
Microsoft Confirms System Hack By The Infamous Lapsus$: Bloomberg
  • Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) confirmed "limited access" by the hacker group Lapsus$ to its systems and shared its findings regarding the group, Bloomberg reports.
  • Lapsus$ recently claimed of having stolen the source code for the Bing search engine and Cortana voice assistant.
  • Microsoft found that Lapsus$ had compromised a single account, granting limited access. 
  • Microsoft's cybersecurity response teams quickly engaged to remediate and prevent further activity. 
  • Lapsus$ had been expanding the geographic range of its targets and going after government organizations, tech, telecom, health-care, and crypto accounts.
  • Lapsus$ announced their attacks on social media or promoted their intent to buy credentials from employees of target organizations.
  • Lapsus$ had previously breached the cybersecurity defenses of NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (OTC: SSNLF).
  • Lapsus$ also claimed to access the system privileges of Okta Inc (NASDAQ: OKTA), which was responsible for user authentication services for thousands of corporate clients.
  • Price Action: MSFT shares are down 0.59% at $302.28 premarket on the last check Wednesday.

