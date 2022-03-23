Benzinga's Daily Brief On Trending Tickers For March 23, 2022: GameStop, Koss, Tesla And More

Benzinga’s “Daily Brief On Trending Tickers” highlights top-searched tickers from around the web and uses the Benzinga Pro platform to highlight recent news items possibly impacting those stocks.

The data on the trending tickers is compiled from a list of most-discussed tickers on the popular Reddit forum WallStreetBets.

GameStop (NYSE: GME) Shares of GameStop rallied 30% in regular trading and 20% in after-hours trading Tuesday after GameStop chairman Ryan Cohen purchased an additional 100,000 shares, bringing his total ownership to 11.9%. Shares are up 8.33% in premarket trading.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) Shares of AMC jumped 14.04% yesterday amid an increase in retail investor interest. The stock could be seeing a short squeeze, as AMC has a total share float of 515 million, of which 101.33 million shares are sold short, representing 19.68% of shares.

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk opened Tesla’s first European manufacturing facility Tuesday in Berlin, Germany. The company sees the facility producing 500,000 vehicles annually. Shares rose 6.83% on the news.

iPath Pure Beta Crude Oil (NYSE: OIL) Crude oil creeping back toward the $115 levels caused the Barclays ETN to spike to highs of $34.57 yesterday. Shares are up 3.58% in premarket trading.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) AMD closed $49.68 short of its 52-week high of $164.46. The company introduced its Instinct MI210 PCIe accelerator card for data centers, servers and workstations that need compute performance. The Instinct MI210 is based on one CDNA 2 compute GPU and carries 64GB of HMB2E memory.

Alibaba Group Holding LTD (NYSE: BABA) Alibaba recently raised its buyback program: the new share repurchase program increases buybacks from $15 billion to $25 billion and will be effective over a two-year period through March 2024.

Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) rose 9.2% to $6.20 in premarket trading after gaining around 7% on Tuesday.

Koss Corporation (NASDAQ: KOSS) rose 14% to $10.97 in premarket trading after jumping around 30% on Tuesday, trading in sympathy with GameStop.

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) Apple purchased U.K. fintech startup, Credit Kudos, in a deal valued around $150 million. The startup provides clients with scores about consumers’ financial health.