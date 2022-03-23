 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Benzinga's Daily Brief On Trending Tickers For March 23, 2022: GameStop, Koss, Tesla And More
AJ Fabino , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 23, 2022 9:32am   Comments
Share:
Benzinga's Daily Brief On Trending Tickers For March 23, 2022: GameStop, Koss, Tesla And More

Benzinga’s “Daily Brief On Trending Tickers” highlights top-searched tickers from around the web and uses the Benzinga Pro platform to highlight recent news items possibly impacting those stocks.

The data on the trending tickers is compiled from a list of most-discussed tickers on the popular Reddit forum WallStreetBets.

GameStop (NYSE: GME) Shares of GameStop rallied 30% in regular trading and 20% in after-hours trading Tuesday after GameStop chairman Ryan Cohen purchased an additional 100,000 shares, bringing his total ownership to 11.9%. Shares are up 8.33% in premarket trading.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) Shares of AMC jumped 14.04% yesterday amid an increase in retail investor interest. The stock could be seeing a short squeeze, as AMC has a total share float of 515 million, of which 101.33 million shares are sold short, representing 19.68% of shares.

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk opened Tesla’s first European manufacturing facility Tuesday in Berlin, Germany. The company sees the facility producing 500,000 vehicles annually. Shares rose 6.83% on the news.

iPath Pure Beta Crude Oil (NYSE: OIL) Crude oil creeping back toward the $115 levels caused the Barclays ETN to spike to highs of $34.57 yesterday. Shares are up 3.58% in premarket trading.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) AMD closed $49.68 short of its 52-week high of $164.46. The company introduced its Instinct MI210 PCIe accelerator card for data centers, servers and workstations that need compute performance. The Instinct MI210 is based on one CDNA 2 compute GPU and carries 64GB of HMB2E memory.

Alibaba Group Holding LTD (NYSE: BABA) Alibaba recently raised its buyback program: the new share repurchase program increases buybacks from $15 billion to $25 billion and will be effective over a two-year period through March 2024.

Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) rose 9.2% to $6.20 in premarket trading after gaining around 7% on Tuesday.

Koss Corporation (NASDAQ: KOSS) rose 14% to $10.97 in premarket trading after jumping around 30% on Tuesday, trading in sympathy with GameStop.

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) Apple purchased U.K. fintech startup, Credit Kudos, in a deal valued around $150 million. The startup provides clients with scores about consumers’ financial health.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + AMC)

What's Going On With AMC Shares On Wednesday?
32 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
GameStop Sued By BCG For Not Paying $30M In Fees, Says It Will Fight Lawsuit
Apple A 'Clear Favorite' For This Analyst Now That Fed Roadmap Is Clear: Is iPhone 13 A Major Factor?
Here's Why DA Davidson Sees 59% Upside In Roku
Jim Cramer Takes Dig At GameStop Chairman Ryan Cohen, Says Chewy Exists Because Of 'Family Money'
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Reddit wallstreetbetsNews Trading Ideas General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com