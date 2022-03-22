 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Did The Hacker Group Lapsus$ Penetrate Okta's Systems? What You Need To Know
Phil Hall , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 22, 2022 11:18am   Comments
Share:
Did The Hacker Group Lapsus$ Penetrate Okta's Systems? What You Need To Know

The identity management company Okta Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA) is pushing back at claims by the hacker group Lapsus$ that it infiltrated the company’s systems and vacuumed up its confidential data.

What Happened: Lapsus$ posted screenshots to its Telegram channel on Monday evening insisting that it was able to gain entry to several of Okta’s systems.

“For a service that powers authentication systems to many of the largest corporations ... I think these security measures are pretty poor,” Lapsus$ declared to its Telegram followers.

Okta CEO Todd McKinnon disputed the hackers’ evidence on his Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) page.

“In late January 2022, Okta detected an attempt to compromise the account of a third party customer support engineer working for one of our subprocessors,” McKinnon tweeted.

“The matter was investigated and contained by the subprocessor. We believe the screenshots shared online are connected to this January event. Based on our investigation to date, there is no evidence of ongoing malicious activity beyond the activity detected in January.”

The alleged Okta hack marks the second time this week that Lapsus$ claimed to infiltrate a major tech company. On Sunday, the group posted a data screenshot on Telegram that it identified as coming from Azure, the cloud computing division of Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT); Microsoft did not confirm that a hack occurred and said it was investigating the claim.

See Also: 'I Say Something, And Then It Usually Happens': 20 Indelible Quotes From Elon Musk

Why It Happened: Lapsus$ began to make itself known in December via Telegram, boasting of its ability to hack into the systems at major corporations including NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA), Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (OTC: SSNLF), Vodafone Group PLC (NASDAQ: VOD), Ubisoft Entertainment (OTC: UBSFY) and MercadoLibre Inc (NASDAQ: MELI).

While some media reports have pegged Lapsus$ as a ransomware operation, they have yet to engage in a system lockdown typical of a ransomware attack. In the case of Okta, Lapsus$ claimed it did not pilfer data but instead was able to access to the 15,000 organizations in its client lineup.

“Remember: The only goal is money, our reasons are not political,” Lapsus$ declared in December on Telegram.

Photo: Pete Linforth/Pixabay.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (OKTA)

Why Okta Shares Are Tumbling Today
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
30 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Why Are Okta Shares Trading Lower Today
Where Okta Stands With Analysts
Why This Analyst Believes Okta Stock Is 'Difficult To Ignore,' Noting An Increase In Cybersecurity Needs
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Cybersecurity hacking Lapsus$ OktaNews Tech Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com