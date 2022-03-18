 Skip to main content

Markets Rise As S&P 500 Has Best Week Since November 2020
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 18, 2022 4:19pm   Comments
Markets Rise As S&P 500 Has Best Week Since November 2020

U.S. indices traded higher Friday as investors continue to weigh Wednesday’s Fed rate decision and economic outlook. U.S. weekly jobless claims also came in lower than the prior week.

The S&P 500 gained more than 4% on the week, its best weekly performance since November 2020.

  • The Nasdaq composite finished higher by 2.05% to 13,893; The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) gained 2.05% to $351.49
  • The S&P 500 traded higher by 1.17% to 4,463; The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ: SPY) gained 1.15% to $444.76
  • The Dow Jones composite finished higher by 0.19% to 11,962; The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ: DIA) finished higher by 0.73% at $347.19

Here are the day's winners and losers from the Dow Jones, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM), Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) and Visa Inc (NYSE: V) were among the top gainers for the DIA Friday.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: WBA), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: V) and Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE: TRV) were among the top losers for the Dow Jones.

Elsewhere On The Street

Bank stocks have underperformed since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine in late February. Despite the recent weakness, Bank of America analyst Ebrahim Poonawala said this week the interest rate environment is paying out even better than expected for big banks… Read More

St. Louis Federal Reserve President Jim Bullard is defending his dissenting opinion that the central bank did not go far enough in raising rates by stressing the need to achieve a “policy rate above 3% this year.”... Read More

On Thursday evening, Benzinga asked its followers on Twitter what they’re buying at the open on Friday. Benzinga selected one ticker from the replies for technical analysis… Read More

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

