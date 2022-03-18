Markets Rise As S&P 500 Has Best Week Since November 2020

U.S. indices traded higher Friday as investors continue to weigh Wednesday’s Fed rate decision and economic outlook. U.S. weekly jobless claims also came in lower than the prior week.

The S&P 500 gained more than 4% on the week, its best weekly performance since November 2020.

The Nasdaq composite finished higher by 2.05% to 13,893; The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) gained 2.05% to $351.49

(NASDAQ: QQQ) gained 2.05% to $351.49 The S&P 500 traded higher by 1.17% to 4,463; The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ: SPY) gained 1.15% to $444.76

(NASDAQ: SPY) gained 1.15% to $444.76 The Dow Jones composite finished higher by 0.19% to 11,962; The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ: DIA) finished higher by 0.73% at $347.19

Here are the day's winners and losers from the Dow Jones, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM), Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) and Visa Inc (NYSE: V) were among the top gainers for the DIA Friday.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: WBA), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: V) and Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE: TRV) were among the top losers for the Dow Jones.

Elsewhere On The Street

