 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Benzinga's Daily Brief On Trending Tickers For March 16, 2022: Alibaba, GameStop And More
AJ Fabino , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 16, 2022 9:20am   Comments
Share:
Benzinga's Daily Brief On Trending Tickers For March 16, 2022: Alibaba, GameStop And More

Benzinga’s “Daily Brief On Trending Tickers” highlights top-searched tickers from around the web and uses the Benzinga Pro platform to highlight recent news items possibly impacting those stocks.
The data on the trending tickers is compiled from a list of most-discussed tickers on the popular Reddit forum WallStreetBets.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA): Chinese stocks are seeing some relief Wednesday as China’s top administrative authority said it would work to stabilize Chinese stock markets and boost economic growth in the first quarter with “concrete actions,” state-run Xinhua News Agency reported.

Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO): Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index soared 9.1% & China’s Shanghai Composite +3.5% after reports of progress with U.S. regulators on a cooperation plan for Chinese stocks listed in the U.S.

GameStop (NYSE: GME) is up 3.88% in Wednesday’s premarket session ahead of earnings Thursday. To beat market expectations, GameStop will need to report EPS above 84 cents.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) CEO Adam Aron announced a 22% stake in Hycroft Mining Holding Corp (NASDAQ: HYMC), which holds the 71,000-acre Hycroft Mine in northern Nevada. In addition, AMC will receive an additional 23.4 million warrants in Hycroft at $1.07 per share.

Hycroft Mining Corp, which owns a mine in Northern Nevada, was on the verge of bankruptcy before AMC's investment. Now, it plans to raise up to $500 million by selling shares in the open market over time.

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) raised prices by 3% to 5% in both the U.S. and China. This is Tesla’s second round of price increases in the last week.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) shares are trading 2.49% higher after Cowen's recommendation of AMD's larger competitor, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), which Cowen named a "top pick" in the industry based on projections the company could earn $28 a share in 2030, and book $140 billion in revenues. Cowen's report notes that "we make NVIDIA our new top pick, along with AMD."

Barclays iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures (BATS: VXX) shares soared for a second day on Tuesday, a day after British bank Barclays said it had suspended the sales and issuance of the shares due to capacity constraints.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMD + AMC)

A Look At Hycroft Mining Option Alerts Following AMC Investment
2014 Ukraine Film Heads Back To Theaters: Here's How It Will Help Support The Country
Advanced Micro Devices Whale Trades For March 15
Benzinga's Daily Brief On Trending Tickers For March 15, 2022: VIX Short-Term Futures, GameStop, Alibaba And More
AMC 'Playing On Offense Again,' Picks Up 22% Stake In Gold And Silver Miner Hycroft: What Investors Should Know
Why Hycroft Mining Shares Are Soaring Today
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News Penny Stocks Crowdsourcing Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com