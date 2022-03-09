 Skip to main content

Elon Musk Delivers Second SpaceX Starlink Satellite Terminal Shipment To Ukraine
Phil Hall , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 09, 2022 5:41pm   Comments
Elon Musk is becoming the Ukrainian government’s equivalent of a gift that keeps giving. The Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) chief executive just delivered his second shipment of SpaceX Starlink terminals to the beleaguered nation.

What Happened: Ukrainian Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov took to Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) to show a photograph of the newly delivered equipment from Musk.

Fedorov also gave a shout out to Oksana Markarova, Ukraine’s ambassador to the U.S., which marks the first time that her role in facilitating the shipment of Musk’s equipment was made public.

Musk acknowledged Fedorov’s message by responding, “You’re welcome. We have also sent power adapters for car cigarette lighters, solar/battery packs and generators for places where electricity is not available.”

See Also: The Wreck Of The Endurance, Shackleton's 1915 Ice-Crushed Vessel, Found Off Antarctica

What Else Happened: Musk is not the only tech leader helping the Ukrainians against the invasion from Russia. The domain name system threat protection company firm DNSFilter Inc. has founded the Ukraine Strong Tech Vendor Coalition, which seeks to help Ukrainian charities and relief organizations with financial contributions and, where applicable, free services from tech vendors.

“We refuse to accept a future where this type of aggression goes unchecked,” the coalition said on its website. “Some of us have personal connections to Ukraine, others are doing this because we simply care. What is happening in Ukraine is a world event, and we want to do what we can.”

Photo: Tumisu / Pixabay

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Elon Musk Russian invasion Starlink satellites UkraineNews Global Tech

