Elon Musk Delivers Second SpaceX Starlink Satellite Terminal Shipment To Ukraine

Elon Musk is becoming the Ukrainian government’s equivalent of a gift that keeps giving. The Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) chief executive just delivered his second shipment of SpaceX Starlink terminals to the beleaguered nation.

What Happened: Ukrainian Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov took to Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) to show a photograph of the newly delivered equipment from Musk.

Received the second shipment of Starlink stations! @elonmusk keeps his word! Thank you for supporting Ukraine and peace in the entire world! @OMarkarova thanks! pic.twitter.com/hNZwsXkOCT — Mykhailo Fedorov (@FedorovMykhailo) March 9, 2022

Fedorov also gave a shout out to Oksana Markarova, Ukraine’s ambassador to the U.S., which marks the first time that her role in facilitating the shipment of Musk’s equipment was made public.

Musk acknowledged Fedorov’s message by responding, “You’re welcome. We have also sent power adapters for car cigarette lighters, solar/battery packs and generators for places where electricity is not available.”

What Else Happened: Musk is not the only tech leader helping the Ukrainians against the invasion from Russia. The domain name system threat protection company firm DNSFilter Inc. has founded the Ukraine Strong Tech Vendor Coalition, which seeks to help Ukrainian charities and relief organizations with financial contributions and, where applicable, free services from tech vendors.

“We refuse to accept a future where this type of aggression goes unchecked,” the coalition said on its website. “Some of us have personal connections to Ukraine, others are doing this because we simply care. What is happening in Ukraine is a world event, and we want to do what we can.”

