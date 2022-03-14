 Skip to main content

Elon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin To A Fight; Winner Gets Ukraine
Aaron Bry , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 14, 2022 8:53am   Comments
Elon Musk, the CEO and Founder of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), is known for tweeting outlandish things. But Musk’s tweet from this morning may take the cake for his craziest Tweet yet. 

Musk challenged Russian leader Vladimir Putin to a “single combat” fight. Musk used the Russian spelling of Putin’s name and Ukraine in the tweet. It’s unclear the exact parameters for the combat, would it be a hand-to-hand or an old-fashioned Western duel with revolvers? 

The tweet is strange and funny, but let’s seriously consider the proposition for a second. Does Elon Musk have the authority to fight for Ukraine? Would Tesla shareholders want Musk fighting against Putin, who is nearly 70 years old, but also a former KBG agent with some potential tricks up his sleeve?

For now, let’s just add this to the archives of Elon Musk’s craziest tweets, and hope the future of countries aren’t dependent on a billionaire fighting in a “single combat” match. 

Also Read: Elon Musk's Latest Dogecoin Tweet Causes Spike In Volume But Price Refuses To Budge: What's Going On?

Photo: Courtesy of Antonio Marin Segovia & Thomas Hawk on Flickr

