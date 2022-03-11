 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

BofA Turns Bullish On XPO Logistics, Chart Industries
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 11, 2022 11:44am   Comments
Share:
BofA Turns Bullish On XPO Logistics, Chart Industries

Latest Ratings for XPO

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022B of A SecuritiesUpgradesNeutralBuy
Mar 2022Cowen & Co.MaintainsOutperform
Mar 2022Wells FargoMaintainsOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for XPO

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (XPO + GTLS)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 11, 2022
Read How Analysts Reacted To XPO Logistics' Transformation Plan
Analyst Ratings For XPO Logistics
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
XPO Logistics to Split Company Into Two And Divest These Units To Unlock Value For Investors
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
SEDGB of A SecuritiesMaintains411.0
PTLOPiper SandlerMaintains28.0
AOUTLake StreetMaintains26.0
RAPTPiper SandlerMaintains52.0
OCXLake StreetMaintains6.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com