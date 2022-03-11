BofA Turns Bullish On XPO Logistics, Chart Industries
- BofA upgraded four industrial sector companies.
- Analyst Ken Hoexter upgraded XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE: XPO) to Buy from Neutral and raised the price target to $96 (an upside of 32%) from $70.
- The analyst shifted his valuation to a sum-of-the-parts from a P/E basis, citing the company's proposed break-up and asset spins.
- BofA analyst Chase Mulvehill upgraded Chart Industries Inc (NYSE: GTLS) to Buy from Neutral.
- BofA analyst Ronald Epstein upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (NYSE: BAH) to Neutral from Underperform and raised the price target to $90 (an upside of 6.7%), from $80.
- Analyst Ronald Epstein also upgraded Parsons Corp (NYSE: PSN) to Neutral from Underperform with a price target of $39 (an upside of 5.4%).
- Price Action: XPO shares are trading higher by 0.66% at $72.87, GTLS higher by 0.10% at $170.05, BAH higher by 0.68% at $84.39, and PSN higher by 1.23% at $37.01 on the last check Friday.
Latest Ratings for XPO
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Mar 2022
|B of A Securities
|Upgrades
|Neutral
|Buy
|Mar 2022
|Cowen & Co.
|Maintains
|Outperform
|Mar 2022
|Wells Fargo
|Maintains
|Overweight
