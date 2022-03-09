 Skip to main content

Read How Analysts Reacted To XPO Logistics' Transformation Plan
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 09, 2022 10:43am   Comments
Analysts react to XPO Logistics Inc's (NYSE: XPO) plan to create two standalone, publicly traded companies.

Cowen analyst Jason Seidl raised XPO Logistics price target to $117 from $115 and maintained their Outperform rating on the shares.

The analyst states that he liked the spin-off announcement. Seidl sees a core LTL-play offering potential multiple expansion while using the asset sale to relieve debt load.

Related: XPO Logistics to Split Company Into Two And Divest These Units To Unlock Value For Investors

  • JPMorgan analyst Brian Ossenbeck views XPO Logistics' move as positive and maintains his Overweight rating.
  • He anticipates the stock to react positively to the news.
  • Wells Fargo analyst Allison Poliniak-Cusic raised the XPO Logistics price target to $119 (an upside of 69%) from $112 and maintained an Overweight rating on the shares.
  • Poliniak-Cusic thinks that the company's move is favorable, enabling them to execute existing and future productivity/growth strategies better.
  • Deutsche Bank analyst Amit Mehrotra maintained a Buy rating on the shares, stating that XPO Logistics' plan creates "at least" $13 per share of incremental equity value.
  • The analyst considers this move consistent with the path to significant value creation.
  • Price Action: XPO shares are trading higher by 15.7% at $71.68 on the last check Wednesday.

Latest Ratings for XPO

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022Cowen & Co.MaintainsOutperform
Mar 2022Wells FargoMaintainsOverweight
Feb 2022Evercore ISI GroupInitiates Coverage OnOutperform

