Read How Analysts Reacted To XPO Logistics' Transformation Plan

Analysts react to XPO Logistics Inc's (NYSE: XPO) plan to create two standalone, publicly traded companies.

Cowen analyst Jason Seidl raised XPO Logistics price target to $117 from $115 and maintained their Outperform rating on the shares.

The analyst states that he liked the spin-off announcement. Seidl sees a core LTL-play offering potential multiple expansion while using the asset sale to relieve debt load.

analyst Brian Ossenbeck views XPO Logistics' move as positive and maintains his Overweight rating. He anticipates the stock to react positively to the news.

analyst Allison Poliniak-Cusic raised the XPO Logistics price target to $119 (an upside of 69%) from $112 and maintained an Overweight rating on the shares. Poliniak-Cusic thinks that the company's move is favorable, enabling them to execute existing and future productivity/growth strategies better.

analyst Amit Mehrotra maintained a Buy rating on the shares, stating that XPO Logistics' plan creates "at least" $13 per share of incremental equity value. The analyst considers this move consistent with the path to significant value creation.

Price Action: XPO shares are trading higher by 15.7% at $71.68 on the last check Wednesday.