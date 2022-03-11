Twitter Names New Leaders For Consumer Division
- Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) named new leaders in its consumer division, Bluebird, to develop new features and services.
- Jay Sullivan, who led product for Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB) Facebook's AI Assistant, and led the privacy and safety product teams on Messenger and Instagram Direct, joined Twitter late last year as the new head of product in Bluebird.
- Anita Patwardhan Butler, who led the design teams that focus on health, identity, privacy, and discovery teams for the last two years, became the new head of consumer design.
- Arnaud Weber is the new head of engineering within the consumer division. Weber previously served the Revenue team, where he led engineering for the last 2.5 years.
- Twitter broadened its horizons to accomplish the goals of 315 million average mDAU in Q4 2023 and $7.5 billion or more in revenue in 2023.
- Price Action: TWTR shares closed lower by 0.73% at $34.12 on Thursday.
