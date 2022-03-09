Twitter Looks To Solidify E-Commerce Push With Latest Tool
- Twitter Inc's (NYSE: TWTR) Twitter Shops tool will help businesses promote up to 50 products in a digital catalog attached to their profile, Bloomberg reports.
- The beta test for Twitter Shops will be available for select businesses in the U.S. and visible to people using the Twitter iPhone app, Reuters reports.
- In recent months, Twitter prioritized shopping and commerce to expand into new businesses and generate revenue sources other than digital advertising.
- In July, Twitter launched a Shop Module to help retailers pin up to five products on their profile page. Twitter had also hosted its first live shopping video with Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT).
- Facebook and Instagram, owner Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB), have been leaders in social commerce, enabling merchants to set up virtual shops and sell products.
- Price Action: TWTR shares traded higher by 5.02% at $34.32 on the last check Wednesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.