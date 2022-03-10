Twitter Introduces New Version To Secure User Activity, Information From Russian Surveillance: Bloomberg
- Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) launched a version of its social media service for the Tor internet browser, Bloomberg reports.
- The Onion Router version looks to keep user activity and information secure from potential Russian surveillance.
- Users can access websites on Tor via a Tor browser, which hides a user’s location and activity.
- Despite often being linked to the dark web, Tor has gained some legitimacy now.
- Russia blocked Twitter for more than a week following its invasion of Ukraine.
- Russia also entirely blocked Facebook, now rebranded as Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB), for continuing to fact-check Russian state-backed media.
- Both the social networks look to find ways to operate, helping people communicate with those outside the country and maintain access to non-Russian news sources.
- Price Action: TWTR shares are down by 1.80% at $33.75 premarket on the last check Thursday.
