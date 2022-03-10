Morgan Stanley Gains Conviction On Affirm Post Its TMT Conference
- Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AFRM) CEO Max Levchin, and CFO Michael Linford joined the firm's TMT Conference, Morgan Stanley analyst James Faucette noted.
- Affirm's partnerships with Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN), Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT), and Shopify Inc (NYSE: SHOP) supported his view that these partnerships can bring meaningful upside to GMV and revenue.
- Faucette also gained conviction on Affirm's long-term demographic opportunity within financial services and strong consumer traction.
- Faucette has an Overweight rating and a $140 price target (298.4% upside) on Affirm shares.
- Price Action: AFRM shares traded lower by 4.05% at $35.31 on the last check Thursday.
Latest Ratings for AFRM
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Feb 2022
|Barclays
|Maintains
|Overweight
|Feb 2022
|Credit Suisse
|Maintains
|Neutral
|Feb 2022
|Jefferies
|Downgrades
|Hold
|Underperform
