Morgan Stanley Gains Conviction On Affirm Post Its TMT Conference
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 10, 2022 1:02pm   Comments
  • Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AFRM) CEO Max Levchin, and CFO Michael Linford joined the firm's TMT Conference, Morgan Stanley analyst James Faucette noted.
  • Affirm's partnerships with Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN), Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT), and Shopify Inc (NYSE: SHOP) supported his view that these partnerships can bring meaningful upside to GMV and revenue.
  • Faucette also gained conviction on Affirm's long-term demographic opportunity within financial services and strong consumer traction. 
  • Faucette has an Overweight rating and a $140 price target (298.4% upside) on Affirm shares.
  • Price Action: AFRM shares traded lower by 4.05% at $35.31 on the last check Thursday.

Latest Ratings for AFRM

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022BarclaysMaintainsOverweight
Feb 2022Credit SuisseMaintainsNeutral
Feb 2022JefferiesDowngradesHoldUnderperform

Posted-In: BriefsNews Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Tech

