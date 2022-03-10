 Skip to main content

Shift4 Payments Shares Pop As DA Davidson Initiates Coverage
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 10, 2022 12:04pm   Comments
  • DA Davidson analyst Christopher Brendler initiated coverage of Shift4 Payments Inc (NYSE: FOUR) with a Buy rating and $70 price target (39.8% upside). 
  • The shift in market sentiment amid the Fed and geopolitical uncertainty has created "rare buying opportunities" in "compelling" growth stories, Brendler contended. 
  • Shift4 Payments "fits the bill" of his preferred payments platforms with leverage to the recovery and an "amazing underlying growth story" likely to improve upon the normalization of its core hospitality vertical.
  • Earlier this month, the company posted a Q4 FY21 revenue growth of 89% year-on-year as the end-to-end payment volume climbed 97% Y/Y.
  • Shift4 also agreed to acquire Finaro, a cross-border eCommerce payments provider, and The Giving Block, specializing in cryptocurrency fundraising, likely to contribute over $15 billion of end-to-end payment volume in 2023.
  • Price Action: FOUR shares traded higher by 6.98% at $48.97 in the market session on the last check Thursday.

Latest Ratings for FOUR

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for FOUR

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

