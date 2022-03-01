 Skip to main content

Shift4 Clocks 89% Revenue Growth In Q4; Reveals Deals For Global Expansion, Crypto Capabilities
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 01, 2022 8:41am   Comments
  • Shift4 Payments Inc (NYSE: FOURreported fourth-quarter FY21 gross revenue growth of 89% year-on-year to $399.4 million, beating the consensus of $382.9 million. Gross revenue minus network fees were up 65% Y/Y to $146.9 million.
  • End-to-end payment volume climbed 97% Y/Y to $13.4 billion. 
  • Adjusted EPS of $0.08 missed the consensus of $0.18.
  • Adjusted EBITDA improved 65% Y/Y to $44 million. The margin contracted 800 bps Q/Q to 30%.
  • Shift4 generated $3.6 million in operating cash flow and held $1.23 billion in cash and equivalents.
  • Outlook: Shift4 sees FY22 revenue of $1.9 billion - $2.0 billion versus the consensus of $1.94 billion.
  • It sees adjusted EBITDA of $240 million- $250 million.
  • Acquisitions: Shift4 agreed to acquire Finaro, a cross-border eCommerce payments provider with a significant European presence, and The Giving Block, specializing in cryptocurrency fundraising for nonprofits. The financial terms of the transactions remain undisclosed.
  • The acquisitions will likely contribute over $15 billion of end-to-end payment volume and $35 million of adjusted EBITDA in 2023.
  • Price Action: FOUR shares traded lower by 6.46% at $49.25 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

