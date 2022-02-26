Russia-Ukraine Crisis: Here's How Global Air Travel Is Being Scrambled By The Invasion

The global aviation industry seems to be bearing the burnt after Russia invaded Ukraine. No-fly zones, cancelled flights and global air travel disruption gripping the aviation industry.

After airspace restrictions were announced by both Russia and Ukraine, airlines have had to reroute planes to avoid Ukraine and parts of Russia.

London and Moscow have barred each other from their respective airspaces.

Moldova, southwest of Ukraine, also halted flights, while Belarus, to the north, said civilian flights could no longer fly over part of its territory

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration has issued expanded notices barring airline operations that now cover all of Ukraine, Belarus and the western portion of Russia.

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency has issued a high-risk alert for civilian aircraft flying near the Ukrainian border.

Airlines such as Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTC: DLAKY) and Air France-KLM (OTC: AFLYY) had already suspended flights to Ukraine earlier this week. Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) has suspended its codeshare with Russian national airline Aeroflot.

Japan Airlines Co. said it has cancelled a weekly return flight between Moscow and Tokyo.

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, part of Air France-KLM, said it has scrapped its daily evening flight to Moscow.

United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE: UPS) and FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) said they were preparing contingency plans for operations to Russia.

The Russian airspace bordering Ukraine is closed for civilian flights, and there are some restrictions on domestic flights within Russia as well.

Poland and the Czech Republic announced plans on Friday to close their airspace to Russian airlines.

Canadian citizens are advised to avoid travel to regions of Russia on the border with Ukraine.

Photo: Sven & Dennis Angerer on flickr