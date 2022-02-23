Here's Why BofA Is Bullish On AMD, Nvidia
- Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) and NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA) are likely to keep benefiting, BofA analyst Vivek Arya notes.
- The graphics chip market is "still early in the upgrade cycle." The second half of the year should grow more robust as supply and mix improve.
- Analyst Vivek Arya, who has a Buy rating on both stocks, noted that the fourth-quarter gaming environment was "strong" with record discrete GPU sales of $3.66 billion, up 42% year-over-year, even with supplies falling 1% sequentially.
- "We expect supply could remain constrained into the 2H 2022, which, in our view, could drive stronger for longer sales growth," the analyst added.
- Price Action: AMD shares traded lower by 3.38% at $111.74 on the last check Wednesday.
Latest Ratings for AMD
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Feb 2022
|Bernstein
|Upgrades
|Market Perform
|Outperform
|Feb 2022
|Daiwa Capital
|Upgrades
|Outperform
|Buy
|Feb 2022
|Mizuho
|Maintains
|Buy
View More Analyst Ratings for AMD
