Here's Why BofA Is Bullish On AMD, Nvidia
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 23, 2022 2:09pm   Comments
  • Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) and NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA) are likely to keep benefiting, BofA analyst Vivek Arya notes.
  • The graphics chip market is "still early in the upgrade cycle." The second half of the year should grow more robust as supply and mix improve.
  • Related Content: AMD Analyst Turns Bullish After 10 Years; 'Valuation Downright Attractive, Execution Stellar And Earnings Power Bankable'
  • Analyst Vivek Arya, who has a Buy rating on both stocks, noted that the fourth-quarter gaming environment was "strong" with record discrete GPU sales of $3.66 billion, up 42% year-over-year, even with supplies falling 1% sequentially.
  • "We expect supply could remain constrained into the 2H 2022, which, in our view, could drive stronger for longer sales growth," the analyst added.
  • Price Action: AMD shares traded lower by 3.38% at $111.74 on the last check Wednesday.

Latest Ratings for AMD

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022BernsteinUpgradesMarket PerformOutperform
Feb 2022Daiwa CapitalUpgradesOutperformBuy
Feb 2022MizuhoMaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for AMD

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News Analyst Ratings Tech

