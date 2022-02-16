Read The Latest Update On SoftBank's Arm IPO
- SoftBank Group Corp (OTC: SFTBY) (OTC: SFTBF) banks jostled for roles on a potential IPO of Arm Ltd to underwrite a margin loan of about $8 billion, Bloomberg reports.
- Banks plan to pitch IPO valuations for Arm of upward of $50 billion.
- Arm is likely worth $25 billion - $35 billion based on the industry's valuation metrics and analysts' early projections.
- NVIDIA Corp's (NASDAQ: NVDA) collapsed attempt to buy Arm for a combination of cash and stock was worth about $40 billion when announced in 2020 and rose to more than $60 billion as the bidder's shares climbed.
- Price Action: SFTBY shares traded lower by 1.72% at $22.60 on the last check Friday.
