Read The Latest Update On SoftBank's Arm IPO
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 16, 2022 12:54pm   Comments
  • SoftBank Group Corp (OTC: SFTBY) (OTC: SFTBF) banks jostled for roles on a potential IPO of Arm Ltd to underwrite a margin loan of about $8 billion, Bloomberg reports.
  • Banks plan to pitch IPO valuations for Arm of upward of $50 billion. 
  • Related Content: SoftBank Looks To List Arm In US, Ditching Its Home Market
  • Arm is likely worth $25 billion - $35 billion based on the industry's valuation metrics and analysts' early projections.
  • NVIDIA Corp's (NASDAQ: NVDAcollapsed attempt to buy Arm for a combination of cash and stock was worth about $40 billion when announced in 2020 and rose to more than $60 billion as the bidder's shares climbed.
  • Price Action: SFTBY shares traded lower by 1.72% at $22.60 on the last check Friday.

