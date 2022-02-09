 Skip to main content

SoftBank Looks To List Arm In US, Ditching Its Home Market
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 09, 2022 8:38am   Comments
  • SoftBank Group Corp (OTC: SFTBY) (OTC: SFTBF) CEO Masayoshi Son looks to list British chip designer Arm Ltd in the U.S., shunning its home market, CNBC reports.
  • Son aims for a "big IPO" and looks to publicly list Arm on the tech-focused Nasdaq stock market within the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023.
  • Roughly 95% of the world's smartphones use Arm's energy-efficient chip architectures. 
  • Related Content: SoftBank Aims For Arm IPO After Nvidia Dumps Takeover Plans
  • NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA) recently dropped the idea of acquiring Arm amid regulatory opposition.
  • Hussein Kanji, a venture capitalist at Hoxton Ventures in London, considers it "irrational" for SoftBank to prioritize a U.K. listing over a U.S. listing.
  • "There is no upside in listing in the U.K. and enough downside," he said, pointing to a lack of research, low valuations, and the press. "You need upside with downside to convince people to switch."
  • Arm could also opt for a dual-listing again.
  • "We are in the middle of a blizzard," Son said. "The market environment is tough. The long-term interest rate is going up. The monetary policy of the governments is changing around the world. So the high-growth companies are getting hit with the stock market situation. But the AI revolution is continuously growing. Big time. So we are excited."
  • Price Action: NVDA shares traded higher by 2.51% at $257.38 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

