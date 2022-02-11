 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Dolly Parton And Miley Cyrus Partner For T-Mobile Super Bowl Ad Campaign
Phil Hall , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 11, 2022 12:14pm   Comments
Share:
Dolly Parton And Miley Cyrus Partner For T-Mobile Super Bowl Ad Campaign

T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) has teamed with music industry icons Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus for a new advertising campaign to promote the company’s 5G phones.

What Happened: In a press statement, the Bellevue, Washington-based company said the new campaign is scheduled to debut during the “Big Game” — an obvious reference to Sunday’s Super Bowl LVI. The campaign is centered on what T-Mobile describes as a plea that “no 5G phone should be trapped on a limited 5G network.” 

In one advertisement, Parton pulls a T-Mobile phone out of her celebrated cleavage and informs the viewer, “If you join T-Mobile, these phones will be able to shine their brightest, like me — I have my own theme park.” In another advertisement, Parton and Cyrus duet on a new song called “Let’s Do It For the Phones.”

What Else Happened: To support Cyrus’ participation in the campaign, T-Mobile announced a $250,000 donation to the singer-songwriter’s Happy Hippie Foundation, which funds programs that support homeless youth, LGBTQ youth and other vulnerable populations.

Although Parton’s participation does not come with a charitable donation, she is benefitting from added publicity to help boost awareness of her new single titled “Big Dreams and Faded Jeans” that will be part of her newest album, “Run, Rose, Run,” which is now available for pre-order. She also collaborated with writer James Patterson on a novel called “Run, Rose, Run” that is being presented as a companion book to her new album.

This is Parton's second advertising campaign within a month. In January, she teamed with Duncan Hines, a unit of Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE: CAG), in promoting a line of cake mixes and frostings carrying her brand name.

Photo: Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton in a screen shot from their new T-Mobile advertising campaign

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TMUS)

Here Are All The Companies With Super Bowl LVI Commercials
10 Communication Services Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning T-Mobile US Stock In The Last 5 Years
Apple And 3 Other Stocks Sold By Insiders
What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About T-Mobile US
10 Communication Services Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: 5G advertising Dolly Parton Miley CyrusNews Sports Media General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com