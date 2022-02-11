Dolly Parton And Miley Cyrus Partner For T-Mobile Super Bowl Ad Campaign

T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) has teamed with music industry icons Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus for a new advertising campaign to promote the company’s 5G phones.

What Happened: In a press statement, the Bellevue, Washington-based company said the new campaign is scheduled to debut during the “Big Game” — an obvious reference to Sunday’s Super Bowl LVI. The campaign is centered on what T-Mobile describes as a plea that “no 5G phone should be trapped on a limited 5G network.”

In one advertisement, Parton pulls a T-Mobile phone out of her celebrated cleavage and informs the viewer, “If you join T-Mobile, these phones will be able to shine their brightest, like me — I have my own theme park.” In another advertisement, Parton and Cyrus duet on a new song called “Let’s Do It For the Phones.”

What Else Happened: To support Cyrus’ participation in the campaign, T-Mobile announced a $250,000 donation to the singer-songwriter’s Happy Hippie Foundation, which funds programs that support homeless youth, LGBTQ youth and other vulnerable populations.

Although Parton’s participation does not come with a charitable donation, she is benefitting from added publicity to help boost awareness of her new single titled “Big Dreams and Faded Jeans” that will be part of her newest album, “Run, Rose, Run,” which is now available for pre-order. She also collaborated with writer James Patterson on a novel called “Run, Rose, Run” that is being presented as a companion book to her new album.

This is Parton's second advertising campaign within a month. In January, she teamed with Duncan Hines, a unit of Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE: CAG), in promoting a line of cake mixes and frostings carrying her brand name.

Photo: Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton in a screen shot from their new T-Mobile advertising campaign