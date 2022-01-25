Dolly Parton Launches Southern-Inspired Cake Mix Line With Duncan Hines

Duncan Hines has teamed with Dolly Parton on a limited-edition line of Southern-inspired desserts reminiscent of the country music legend’s family recipes.

What Happened: Duncan Hines, a unit of Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE: CAG), is offering the new Parton-branded items as a collection and as individual items.

The six-piece Dolly Parton’s Baking Collection will include two cake mixes – a coconut-flavored product and a banana-flavored product – along with buttercream and chocolate buttercream frostings, a collectible tea towel and spatula, and custom recipe cards. The collection is set for release on Duncan Hines’ e-commerce site on Jan. 26 for $40.00.

In March, the cake mixes will be in retail stores for a suggested retail price (SRP) of $2.19 while the frostings are being priced at $2.09.

In a statement issued by Duncan Hines, Parton declared, “I have always loved to cook and, growing up in the South, I especially love that authentic Mom and Pop kind of cooking. I am excited to launch my own line of cake mixes and frostings with Duncan Hines, bringing that sweet, Southern-style baking experience I enjoy to others.”

Related Link: Disney Creates Hub Focused On International Content Creation

What Else Happened: The new baking line is the latest output from Parton, who turned 76 on Jan. 19 and is showing no signs of slowing down.

Parton has released a new single titled “Big Dreams and Faded Jeans” that will be part of her newest album, “Run, Rose, Run,” which is now available for pre-order.

In addition to baking and singing, Parton is trying her hand at fiction writing – she has collaborated with James Patterson on the thriller that is also called “Run, Rose, Run” and is being presented as a companion book to her album.

And ice cream-loving Parton fans will be happy to know that the limited-edition Parton’s Strawberry Pretzel Pie that the star created last year with Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams is being brought back in conjunction with the new album’s debut.