Tesla's Model Y Is Taking Over California, The Largest Auto Market In The US

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk predicted the Model Y could become the bestselling vehicle worldwide by 2023. If California is any indication, Musk's prediction is on its way to becoming true.

As shared by @SquawkCNBC on Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR), the Model Y (starts at $58,990) is in second place for vehicle sales in California, just behind the Toyota Camry, a car less than half the price (starts at $25,395) of a Model Y. This despite the fact Tesla no longer qualifies for the federal EV tax credit of $7,500, for which most EV competitors in the U.S. still can.

The Model Y is at No. 2 with 60,394 sales, just behind No. 1 Toyota Camry with 61,599 sales. The No. 3 vehicle, the Honda Civic (starts at $22,350), which is also well below half the price of a new Model Y, sold 59,818 units.

Just two years after its release, the Model Y is taking the world by storm. Tesla can't produce enough of the vehicles to meet demand, with customers waiting months after ordering to take delivery. With Tesla's Gigafactorys Texas and Berlin coming online soon, production capacity is about to skyrocket, enabling Musk's vision of becoming No. 1.

Photo: Model Y courtesy of Tesla Inc.