 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tesla's Model Y Is Taking Over California, The Largest Auto Market In The US

Benzinga EV Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 09, 2022 11:53am   Comments
Share:
Tesla's Model Y Is Taking Over California, The Largest Auto Market In The US

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk predicted the Model Y could become the bestselling vehicle worldwide by 2023. If California is any indication, Musk's prediction is on its way to becoming true.

As shared by @SquawkCNBC on Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR), the Model Y (starts at $58,990) is in second place for vehicle sales in California, just behind the Toyota Camry, a car less than half the price (starts at $25,395) of a Model Y. This despite the fact Tesla no longer qualifies for the federal EV tax credit of $7,500, for which most EV competitors in the U.S. still can.

The Model Y is at No. 2 with 60,394 sales, just behind No. 1 Toyota Camry with 61,599 sales. The No. 3 vehicle, the Honda Civic (starts at $22,350), which is also well below half the price of a new Model Y, sold 59,818 units. 

Just two years after its release, the Model Y is taking the world by storm. Tesla can't produce enough of the vehicles to meet demand, with customers waiting months after ordering to take delivery. With Tesla's Gigafactorys Texas and Berlin coming online soon, production capacity is about to skyrocket, enabling Musk's vision of becoming No. 1. 

Photo: Model Y courtesy of Tesla Inc.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

Analyst Ratings For Tesla
Why Are New Tesla Model X Orders Getting Priority Over Older Orders?
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Tesla
Tesla Shares Continue To Hold Strong In A Pattern: What's Next?
Elon Musk Was Inspiration For 'Don't Look Up' Character In Netflix Movie
Borderlands: Avocado Prices Soar 59% Ahead Of Super Bowl
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: electric vehicles Elon Musk EVsNews Tech Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com