Photographs Show Newly Produced Model Ys Spotted At Tesla's GigaFactory Texas

Benzinga EV Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 19, 2022 4:19pm   Comments
Photographs Show Newly Produced Model Ys Spotted At Tesla's GigaFactory Texas

Attempting to meet enormous demand, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) has been hard at work building 2 new factories, one in Berlin, Germany, and the other in Austin, Texas. But the facilities have not come online as soon as some investors have hoped.

Now new photographs, shared by Tesmanian, show rows of shiny new Model Y mid-size SUVs in the parking lot of Gigafactory Texas. An aerial photo shows seven Model Ys that are blue, and two that are black. They also all have the 19" standard tires. Tesla tends to make their vehicles in batches, producing many of the same trim, before moving on to another spec to fill more orders. 

While there is no confirmation that the Model Ys were produced in Texas, all signs point to that being the case. The factory is near beinging completed, and Tesla should begin initial production testing any day before moving ahead full speed on Model Y production, which will be the factory's first vehicle. The cars in the photo are plugged into charging stations, which may indicate they are being prepared for initial testing. 

Recently, Barron's said Tesla's Austin factory was about to begin production. The Model Y is turning into Tesla's best-selling model, recently outselling the Model 3 in several areas. 

Photo courtesy of Tesla

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

