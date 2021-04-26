Recap: Tesla Q1 Earnings

Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 304.35% over the past year to $0.93, which beat the estimate of $0.79.

Revenue of $10,389,000,000 up by 73.58% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $10,290,000,000.

Guidance

Tesla hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Tesla hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $900.40

52-week low: $136.61

Price action over last quarter: down 12.40%

Company Description

Founded in 2003 and based in Palo Alto, California, Tesla is a vertically integrated sustainable energy company that also aims to transition the world to electric mobility by making electric vehicles. It sells solar panels and solar roofs for energy generation plus batteries for stationary storage for residential and commercial properties including utilities. It also makes solar roofs and plans to enter the HVAC market. The Tesla Roadster debuted in 2008, Model S in 2012, Model X in 2015, Model 3 in 2017, and Model Y in 2020. Global deliveries in 2020 were 499,647 units. Tesla went public in 2010 and employs about 71,000 people.