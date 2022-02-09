Can You Guess Who Made Autotrader's List Of Best New Cars For 2022?

Ford Motor Co. (NYSE: F), Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) and Volkswagen AG (OTC: VWAGY) were among the automobile manufacturers with models named to the Best New Cars for 2022 list published by the online marketplace Autotrader.

The Review Process: In compiling the 2022 list, Autotrader reviewed more than 300 available models before settling on a list of 12 new vehicles. The judging criteria focused on models that will be available for purchase within the next nine months and provide drivers with either a “significant value” or innovations in design.

The vehicles in question were capped at $110,000 for the base model. Brian Moody, Autotrader’s executive editor, acknowledged there was a wide diversity of vehicles to examine.

"While electric vehicles, driver-assist technology, and fun, efficient, affordable gasoline-powered cars aren't necessarily new things for car shoppers, the sheer amount of choices drivers now have really stands out as new for 2022," said Moody, adding that “one-third of our Best New Cars list this year is made up of electric vehicles, and two of those are trucks.”

See Also: Live Trading with Benzinga - Day Trading & Options Trading What To Trade?

The Results: The 12 models that made Autotrader’s list included two vehicles from Ford, the 2022 F-150 Lighting electric truck and the 2022 Ford Maverick; two from Honda Motor Company (NYSE: HMC), the 2022 Acura MDX and the 2022 Honda Civic; and two from Hyundai Motor Corporation (OTC: HYMTF), the 2022 Genesis GV70 and the electric 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5.

Also on the list was the 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee from Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA), the 2022 Kia Carnival from Kia Corporation (OTC: KIMTF), the electric 2022 Mercedes-AMG EQS from Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTC: DMLRY), the 2022 Nissan Frontier from Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. (OTC: NSANY), the electric 2022 Rivian R1T and the 2022 Volkswagen Golf GTI.

Photo: 2022 Mercedes-AMG EQS, courtesy of Mercedes-Benz of Eugene, Oregon.