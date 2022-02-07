 Skip to main content

VSiN Offers Free Access To Sports Betting Coverage For 'Big Game'
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 07, 2022 11:54am   Comments
VSiN Offers Free Access To Sports Betting Coverage For 'Big Game'
  • DraftKings Inc's (NASDAQ: DKNG) sports betting network VSiN offers free access to sports betting coverage for the 56th edition of the NFL's Big Game.
  • VSiN, acquired by DraftKings in March 2021, delivers the news, analysis, and insights sports bettors need to make informed wagering decisions.
  • VSiN will present all video, audio, and digital content ungated at VSiN.com from Friday, February 11 through Super Sunday.
  • VSiN's coverage of the Big Game includes non-stop analysis of betting markets and real-time coverage of odds updates.
  • "This year, we've assembled the most comprehensive team of experts available if you're betting on the Big Game," said Brian Musburger, founder, and CEO of VSiN.
  • Price Action: DKNG shares are trading lower by 2.60% at $21.32 on the last check Monday.

