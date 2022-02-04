2022 Winter Olympics Betting Preview: Team USA Gold Medal Favorites And Long Shot Bets To Watch

The 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics kicked off with the Opening Ceremonies on Friday airing live on NBC, a unit of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA).

As sports betting expands to more states each year, the Olympic Games becomes available to bet on by more people in the U.S.

Here is a betting guide of some top hopefuls and longshots to keep an eye on.

Overall Medals: Norway and Germany topped the medal list with 14 gold medals at the 2018 Winter Olympics. Norway led the way in the overall medal count with a record-breaking 39.

Norway returns as the heavy favorite in both total medals and gold medals.

Team USA placed fourth in the 2018 Winter Olympics with 23 overall medals, including nine gold medals. The team comes into the 2022 Winter Olympics ranked by many to be fourth or fifth for total medals.

Betting odds on Team USA gold medals sit at 8.5 at Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG). Many expect the U.S. to win seven or eight gold medals, which could provide some value to the under, but it’s hard to bet against Team USA.

Related Link: How To Watch The 2022 Winter Olympics: Opening Ceremonies, Time Difference, Streaming And More

U.S. Bets To Watch: Here is a look at some of Team USA’s best odds and potential best bets to win gold medals, as well as appear on the medal podium.

Chloe Kim (Snowboard Halfpipe): Team USA’s biggest favorite might be Kim to repeat as the gold medal winner in the snowboarding halfpipe. Kim won with a score of 98.25 in 2018 at the age of 17. Kim is a heavy favorite, but offered at odds of -225 at some books could provide some value.

Mikaela Shiffrin (Alpine Skiing Slalom): Shiffrin has won multiple gold medals at the Winter Olympics including winning this event. She holds the second-best odds to win the event at +150 and could be one of the best bets for gold by a U.S. athlete in 2022.

Men’s Curling: One of the biggest news items for Team USA at the 2018 Winter Olympics was the Men’s Curling team winning the gold medal. The team was ranked fourth before the games and ended it winning the first men’s curling gold for Team USA. The team heads into the 2022 Winter Olympics with the fourth-best odds at a gold at +800 at DraftKings. A bet to win a medal sits at +175, offering some value to bettors.

David Wise (Halfpipe Freestyle): Wise won back-to-back golds in the event. Wise had high odds to repeat again, but given the history of the event could be a longshot bet at odds of +650 at DraftKings.

Erin Jackson (Speed Skating 500m): Jackson is the top-ranked 500-meter skater in the world. A big story that will get some coverage at the games is Jackson placing third in the U.S. Olympic Trials and missing qualifying for the team. Her teammate Brittany Bowe gave up her spot for Jackson to make the team. Bowe ended up making the team when a late spot opened up in the event. Jackson is offered with odds of +400 to win the gold at BetMGM, a joint venture from Entain and MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM).

Women’s Hockey: The team came in as one of the favorites to win gold, which could be tested after losing Brianna Decker in the opening game. Decker is a three-time Olympian and one of the top goal scorers of all time. In 146 games with Team USA, Decker has 170 points and 81 goals. The team could rally around her absence and win with odds of +100 at FanDuel. Thirteen of the 20 from the gold medal-winning 2018 team returned for 2022.

Shaun White (Snowboard Halfpipe): Returning for his fifth Winter Olympics, White will be among the biggest storylines for Team USA. White won his third gold in the 2018 Winter Olympics. White doesn’t come in as the favorite but with odds of +550 could be a value play on history and going out on top.

Kaillie Humphries (Monobob Bobsled): One of the most decorated women’s bobsled athletes returns and with a new team in 2022. Humphries switches from Team Canada to Team USA and comes in as one of the top hopefuls in the new Monobob events. Humphries has two golds and a bronze in the two-woman bobsled event. Humphries is the current world champion in the event and is offered at +220 to win gold.

Photo: Courtesy IOC via Flickr