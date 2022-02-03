How To Watch The 2022 Winter Olympics: Opening Ceremonies, Time Difference, Streaming And More

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
The 2022 Winter Olympics kick off just six months after the 2020 Summer Olympics, which were delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Here are the details on the key events and how you can watch and stream the Olympic Games.
How To Watch: The 2022 Olympic Winter Games run from Feb. 4 through Feb. 20 in Beijing, China. There is a 13-hour time difference between Beijing, China, and the Eastern Standard Time Zone in the U.S.
The rights to the Olympic Games are held by Comcast Corporation CMCSA in the U.S. and will air on the company’s NBC, USA and CNBC channels.
Fans can also go to NBCOlympics.com for viewing options.
Many live events along with interviews and replays will be available for fans on the NBCSports app and the Peacock streaming platform.
FuboTV Inc FUBO will offer coverage of the 2022 Winter Olympics through a sublicensing deal with NBCUniversal. The deal includes more than 2,800 hours of programming and coverage of NBCUniversal’s linear networks, sports app and Olympics website.
Fubo customers can follow the 2022 Winter Olympics across PC, mobile, tablet, connected TV and traditional TV, according to the company.
Outside of the U.S., Discovery Communications Inc. DISCA -owned Eurosport has the rights to broadcast the 2022 Winter Olympics in 50 countries.
Olympic Coverage: Comcast is promising more Olympic coverage than ever before in the history of the games, hoping to bring coverage to more customers.
“In an Olympics first, customers across the company’s entertainment platforms can enjoy all the Olympic action free,” the company said.
Comcast plans on offering 2,800-plus hours of live and on-demand coverage of the Winter Olympics through its Peacock streaming platform.
Existing Comcast customers will have extra coverage and options, according to the company’s press release.
Olympic primetime coverage kicks off Thursday with figure skating on NBC.
The Opening Ceremony will air live on NBC at 6:30 a.m. EST Friday, with rebroadcasts Friday night at 5 p.m. EST and 8 p.m. EST.
