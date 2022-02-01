16 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV) rose 22.2% to $1.87 in pre-market trading after the company announced a corporate update, including an increase in share capital on Monday.
- Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) rose 17.3% to $2.92 in pre-market trading. Spire Global said it sees Q4 revenue of $15.3 million, versus analysts’ estimates of $12.9 million.
- Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFR) shares rose 10.9% to $3.37 in pre-market trading after gaining over 9% on Monday.
- Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE: SI) rose 10.2% to $118.74 in pre-market trading. Silvergate said it has acquired blockchain payment network assets from the Diem Group.
- Cian PLC (NYSE: CIAN) rose 9.5% to $9.32 in pre-market trading after jumping around 22% on Monday.
- Happiness Development Group Limited (NASDAQ: HAPP) shares rose 8.6% to $0.47 in pre-market trading after dropping gaining more than 4% on Monday.
- ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ: PRQR) rose 7.9% to $5.88 in pre-market trading after climbing around 5% on Monday.
- ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBRX) rose 6.7% to $6.21 in pre-market trading after the company reported promising clinical study results for ‘Kick and Kill’ HIV cure strategy to reduce HIV viral load with Anktiva (N-803) therapy.
- Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NASDAQ: UPC) rose 6.4% to $1.49 in pre-market trading. Universe Pharmaceuticals, on Monday, reported FY21 revenue of $48 million.
- UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS) rose 5.4% to $19.68 in pre-market trading following Q4 results.
- Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ: SANM) rose 4.7% to $39.60 in pre-market trading as the company reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter and issued strong forecast for the current quarter.
Losers
- Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) shares fell 15% to $18.20 in pre-market trading amid continued post-IPO volatility. The company, last week, priced its IPO at $10 per share.
- Quantum Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ: QUBT) shares fell 8.6% to $2.46 in pre-market trading after climbing over 11% on Monday.
- Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: TKLF) shares fell 6.2% to $3.94 in pre-market trading after gaining around 24% on Monday.
- Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: SGLY) shares fell 5.6% to $4.58 in pre-market trading after climbing 23% on Monday.
- Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ: IINN) fell 5.4% to $2.97 in pre-market trading. Inspira Technologies shares jumped over 36% on Monday after the company announced it signed an exclusive summary distribution agreement with Glo-Med Networks for distribution across 6 states in the United States.
