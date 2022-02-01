Here's Why Stifel Is Bullish On Meta
- Stifel analyst Mark Kelley resumed coverage of Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB) with a Buy rating and $400 price target.
- The price target implies an upside of 32.6%.
- The analyst is optimistic on the stock, particularly Reels and Commerce, despite the constant "drumbeat" of critical press, Kelley tells investors in a research note.
- He thinks the increased transparency around Facebook Reality Labs is a positive but also doesn't think the initial goal of reaching 1 billion metaverse users is a stretch.
- Price Action: FB shares traded higher by 0.07% at $313.49 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
Latest Ratings for FB
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jan 2022
|RBC Capital
|Maintains
|Outperform
|Jan 2022
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Overweight
|Dec 2021
|HSBC
|Upgrades
|Reduce
|Hold
View More Analyst Ratings for FB
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Price Target Analyst Ratings Tech