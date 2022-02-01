 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Here's Why Stifel Is Bullish On Meta
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 01, 2022 5:57am   Comments
Share:
Here's Why Stifel Is Bullish On Meta
  • Stifel analyst Mark Kelley resumed coverage of Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB) with a Buy rating and $400 price target. 
  • The price target implies an upside of 32.6%.
  • The analyst is optimistic on the stock, particularly Reels and Commerce, despite the constant "drumbeat" of critical press, Kelley tells investors in a research note. 
  • He thinks the increased transparency around Facebook Reality Labs is a positive but also doesn't think the initial goal of reaching 1 billion metaverse users is a stretch.
  • Price Action: FB shares traded higher by 0.07% at $313.49 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

Latest Ratings for FB

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jan 2022RBC CapitalMaintainsOutperform
Jan 2022Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight
Dec 2021HSBCUpgradesReduceHold

View More Analyst Ratings for FB
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FB)

Check Out What Whales Are Doing With Meta Platforms
Metaverse Land Just Sold For $43,5K (15,888 MANA) In Decentraland
This Plot Of Digital Land Just Sold For $60K Worth Of MANA In Decentraland
This Plot Of Digital Land Just Sold For $986,400 In MANA In Decentraland
This Plot Of Digital Land Just Sold For $16,146 In ETH In The SandBox
Metaverse Land Just Sold For $18,514 (6 ETH) In The SandBox
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Price Target Analyst Ratings Tech

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
WIXNeedhamMaintains175.0
WDAYBMO CapitalUpgrades295.0
HOGMorgan StanleyUpgrades40.0
SPIRPiper SandlerMaintains4.3
AMHKeybancInitiates Coverage On
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com