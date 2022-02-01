 Skip to main content

Elon Musk Takes Shots At Mainstream Media For 'Bogus Articles' On Tesla And Him — Comes To The Rescue Of Joe Rogan

Madhukumar Warrier , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 01, 2022 12:58am   Comments
Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has taken a dig at mainstream media for their alleged “bogus” coverage of the electric vehicle maker and him for years.

What Happened: Musk was responding to a tweet by a Tesla owner who had questioned the motives of mainstream media that, he says, has a track record of spreading FUD (fear, uncertainty and doubt) against Tesla and Musk.

The Tesla owner recently created a new blog called "What’s Up Tesla” that aims to share the “good vibes” about Tesla, Giga Texas, Tesla China and Tesla Solar.

Musk also expressed his support for podcast host Joe Rogan in the Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) controversy by posting a meme that apparently criticized folk-rock star Neil Young for his attempt to “censor” Rogan.

The billionaire has supported Rogan previously too and blamed the mainstream media for their “systemic negative and political bias.”

Why It Matters: Musk has also criticized the negative media coverage of Tesla earlier, including about its vehicles catching fires and other safety-related issues.

The extensive media coverage of Tesla vehicles catching fire has likely helped spread the belief that electric vehicles are more prone to catching fire than their internal combustion engine (ICE) counterparts.

Last week, Musk predicted there would be fewer articles about electric vehicles catching fire since the legacy automakers such as General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM) and Ford Motor Co. (NYSE: F) — which invest heavily in advertising — are making EVs themselves.

Price Action: Tesla shares closed almost 10.7% higher in Monday’s regular trading session at $936.72 and further rose 0.1% in the after-hours session to $938.00.

Read Next: First Tesla Semi Mega Chargers Appear Ready To Use

Photo: Steve Jurvetson via Flickr

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: electric vehicles Elon Musk EVs Joe RoganNews Politics Media General Best of Benzinga

