First Tesla Semi Mega Chargers Appear Ready To Use

In Tesla Inc's (NASDAQ: TSLA) latest earnings call, CEO Elon Musk dampered the hopes of some fans by announcing that Tesla would not be manufacturing any new models this year, including the Roadster and Cybertruck, due to continued supply chain issues.

Although it seems Tesla's electric semi is continually delayed, Tesla is still making progress on the infrastructure needed to charge the 500-mile-range vehicle.

As shared by Teslarati, new Mega Chargers, with the ability to deliver a ton of power needed to charge the semi, have been spotted at both Tesla's Fremont facility and the Frito-Lay Modesto facility as well.

Frito-Lay is one of Tesla semi's first customers, having ordered 15 of the electric semis in 2019. Due to delays, the company is still waiting for its delivery. But Frito-Lay is looking to replace its gas powered fleet with all electric vehicles.

Photo courtesy of Tesla.