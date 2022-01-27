 Skip to main content

Spotify Removes Neil Young's Music From Its Platform Over His Feud With Joe Rogan

Madhukumar Warrier , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 27, 2022 1:34am   Comments
Spotify Technology SA (NYSE: SPOT) has removed folk-rock star Neil Young’s music from the streaming platform following his feud with podcaster Joe Rogan, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing a company spokesman.  

What Happened: Young had asked Spotify to remove his music from the service, saying he did not want to share a platform with Rogan — whom he accused of sharing COVID-19 misinformation on the podcast.

Spotify is the exclusive home of Rogan’s podcast.

A Spotify spokesman said the company regretted Young’s decision, but hoped to welcome him back soon, as per the Wall Street Journal report.

See Also: How To Buy Spotify (SPOT) Stock

Why It Matters: Young had said in an open letter that he was concerned about the “fake information about vaccines” being spread by Spotify and Rogan that could potentially cause death to those who believe the disinformation, as reported by Rolling Stone.

Young — who has over six million monthly listeners on Spotify — is not the first person to raise objections to the “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast.

Over 270 doctors and scientists wrote an open letter to Spotify earlier this month, urging the company to implement a “misinformation policy” due to Rogan’s “misleading and false claims” on his podcast.

Price Action: Spotify shares closed 5% lower in Wednesday’s regular trading session at $174.79, but rose almost 1% in the after-hours session to $176.49.

Read Next: Bill Ackman Buys Large Netflix Stake: Here's Why He's Bullish

Photo: Courtesy of Tore Soetre via Wikimedia

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Joe Rogan Neil Young podcastsNews Tech Media Best of Benzinga

