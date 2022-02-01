Elon Musk Alleges Mainstream Media Wrote 'Bogus Articles' About Tesla And Him — Defends Joe Rogan

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has taken a dig at mainstream media for their alleged “bogus” coverage of the electric vehicle maker and him for years.

What Happened: Musk was responding to a tweet by a Tesla owner who had questioned the motives of mainstream media that, he says, has a track record of spreading FUD (fear, uncertainty and doubt) against Tesla and Musk.

They’ve been writing bogus articles about Tesla (and me) for years. In the end, it is their own credibility that suffers. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 31, 2022

The Tesla owner recently created a new blog called "What’s Up Tesla” that aims to share the “good vibes” about Tesla, Giga Texas, Tesla China and Tesla Solar.

Musk also expressed his support for podcast host Joe Rogan in the Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) controversy by posting a meme that apparently criticized folk-rock star Neil Young for his attempt to “censor” Rogan.

The billionaire has supported Rogan previously too and blamed the mainstream media for their “systemic negative and political bias.”

(Formerly) mainstream media has systemic negative & political bias about almost everything. Reading major newspapers makes you feel sad & angry. That’s why they’re being crushed by @joerogan. Likes/retweets of old media are extremely low. Ironic article:https://t.co/78uftW0P6t — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 10, 2020

Why It Matters: Musk has also criticized the media coverage of Tesla earlier, including about its vehicles catching fires and other safety-related issues.

Last week, Musk predicted there would be fewer articles about electric vehicles catching fire since the legacy automakers such as General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM) and Ford Motor Co. (NYSE: F) — which invest heavily in advertising — are making EVs themselves.

Now that the big automotive advertisers are making EVs, you will see far fewer articles about EVs catching on fire. It is not surprising that internal combustion engine cars have a tendency to combust externally too. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 30, 2022

Price Action: Tesla shares closed almost 10.7% higher in Monday’s regular trading session at $936.72 and further rose 0.1% in the after-hours session to $938.00.

