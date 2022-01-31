Vodafone Collaborates With Intel: All You Need To Know
Vodafone Group PLC (NASDAQ: VOD) collaborated with Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) and other silicon vendors to design its chip architecture for nascent OpenRAN network technology, Reuters reports.
- OpenRAN allows operators to mix and match suppliers in their radio networks, posing a challenge to Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC), Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, and Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK).
- Vodafone's initiative will also contribute to the European Union's efforts to bolster its chip industry.
- The OpenRAN would enable Vodafone to quickly add new digital services and optimize networks using artificial intelligence (AI).
- Earlier this month, Vodafone switched on Britain's first 5G OpenRAN site carrying live customer traffic in Bath, western England, kicking off a deployment that will number 2,500 sites by 2027.
- Vodafone invested 225 million euros ($251 million) over five years on the R&D center involving the OpenRAN chip architecture.
- Vodafone would design silicon for ARM and RISC-V instruction sets and Intel x86.
- About 20 other vendors have joined the project, including Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ: QCOM), Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO), ARM, and Lime Microsystems, with half of the total coming from Europe.
- Price Action: VOD shares traded lower by 0.56% at $17.67 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.