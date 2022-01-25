 Skip to main content

EXCLUSIVE: Splash Beverage's Energy Drink TapouT To Be Distributed Via Central Distributors
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 25, 2022 7:42am   Comments
Splash Beverage Group Inc's (NYSE: SBEV) TapouT, its high-performance energy drink, will be distributed through Arkansas-based Central Distributors.

Splash Beverage Group owns a portfolio of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage brands, including Copa di Vino wine by the glass, SALT flavored tequilas, Pulpoloco sangria, and TapouT performance hydration and recovery drink.

Family-owned Central Distributors has been a wholesale beverage distributor since 1935.

Related: Splash Beverage Stock Jumps As Pulpoloco Sangria Line To Hit Shelves In Ralph's Grocery Stores

Why It's Important: Central already distributes Splash's Copa and Pulploco brands. It serves the entire state of Arkansas from a 350,000 square foot facility located in Little Rock.

"We continue to build out our foundation of high-quality distributors with our Central partnership," said Robert Nistico, Splash Beverage Group's Chairman and CEO. "Central is one of two major wholesale houses in the state, and they're among the leaders in utilizing the latest technologies and innovation to give 100% to the products they sell."  

Price Action: SBEV shares are down 3.8% at $3.50 in the premarket session.

