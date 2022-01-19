Splash Beverage Stock Jumps As Pulpoloco Sangria Line To Hit Shelves In Ralph's Grocery Stores
- Splash Beverage Group Inc (NYSE: SBEV) has received authorization to sell its Pulpoloco Sangria line in Ralph's Grocery stores.
- Ralph's Grocery, a division of Kroger Co (NYSE: KR), has 187 stores across Southern California.
- "After a successful test run, Ralph's authorized all three SKU's of Pulpoloco white, rosé and classic red," said CEO Robert Nistico.
- Ralph's Grocery already carries Splash's Copa di Vino varietals, which were added in the early summer of 2021.
- Price Action: SBEV shares are trading higher by 24% at $4.03 on the last check Wednesday.
