DraftKings Partners With Tulalip Tribes To Operate Sports Betting In Washington
- DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG) has entered into an exclusive market access partnership with Tulalip Tribes of Washington to bring its retail sportsbook experience to the state of Washington.
- DraftKings plans to open retail sportsbook locations at Tulalip Resort Casino and Quil Ceda Creek Casino, located about 30-minutes north of Seattle in Tulalip.
- The DraftKings Sportsbook at Tulalip Resort Casino will feature a 5,000 square-foot space with a 50-foot video wall and more than two dozen kiosks and eight ticket windows.
- Once operational, Washington will mark the 19th state in which DraftKings is live with its Sportsbook product.
- Price Action: DKNG shares are trading lower by 1.13% at $21.93 on the last check Wednesday.
