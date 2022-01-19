 Skip to main content

DraftKings Partners With Tulalip Tribes To Operate Sports Betting In Washington
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 19, 2022 12:09pm   Comments
  • DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG) has entered into an exclusive market access partnership with Tulalip Tribes of Washington to bring its retail sportsbook experience to the state of Washington.
  • DraftKings plans to open retail sportsbook locations at Tulalip Resort Casino and Quil Ceda Creek Casino, located about 30-minutes north of Seattle in Tulalip.
  • The DraftKings Sportsbook at Tulalip Resort Casino will feature a 5,000 square-foot space with a 50-foot video wall and more than two dozen kiosks and eight ticket windows.
  • Once operational, Washington will mark the 19th state in which DraftKings is live with its Sportsbook product.
  • Price Action: DKNG shares are trading lower by 1.13% at $21.93 on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts Sports General

