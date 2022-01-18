 Skip to main content

This Storage Unit Stock Has A Better 1-Year Return Than Microsoft, Apple, Starbucks And Moderna
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 18, 2022 5:43pm   Comments
Public Storage (NYSE: PSA) helps organize and store your belongings, and over the past year delivered astonishing returns.

Since January 2021, Public Storage stock’s one-year return has outperformed several of the world’s most popular tech and growth stocks: Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT), Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) and Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA).

Public Storage is a Glendale, California-headquartered REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities.

Through equity interests, Public Storage also has exposure to the European self-storage market through Shurgard Europe and to an additional 29 million net rentable square feet of commercial space in the U.S. through PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE: PSB).

Here's how the returns break down from July 2021 to the present: 

  • Starbucks is down from $102.54 to $98.04 for a return of -4.36%
  • Apple is up from $127.83 to $170.56 for a return of 33.43%
  • Microsoft is up from $216.44 to $304.40 for a return of 40.64%
  • Moderna is up from $125.01 to $187.89 for a return of 50.30%
  • And finally, Public Storage is up from $220.62 to $359.73 for a return of 63.05%

Photo by Joshua Coleman on Unsplash

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

