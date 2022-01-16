Amazon, UPS, And FedEx Packages Ransacked And Stolen From Los Angeles Trains

According to recent reports, thieves have been looting cargo containers aboard trains near downtown Los Angeles.

The majority of the packages being stolen are from Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS), and FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX).

Amazon said it was directing inquiries to the police.

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP), the railroad company which owns the tracks, estimates more than 90 packages are ransacked per day.

KCBS and KCAL photo journalist John Schreiber has been documenting the aftermath of the crimes on Twitter, sharing video of the area of the track where trains often stop. Giving thieves a chance to break into railroad cars and steal the cargo.

As you can see, trains frequently slow or stop in this area as they get worked into the @UnionPacific Intermodal facility near Downtown LA. The thieves use this opportunity to break open containers and take what's inside. I'd say every 4th or 5th rail car had opened containers. pic.twitter.com/PHpujyB84M — John Schreiber (@johnschreiber) January 13, 2022

UP said it saw a 160% year-over-year increase in theft in LA county. The company says it has increased the number of special agents assisting with crime on the tracks over the last three months and more than 100 arrests have been made related to vandalism.

UP's state director of public affairs, Adrian Guerrero, says there have been an increasing number of assaults and armed robberies of UP employees performing their duties. Schreiber shared video showing the challenge agents face in confronting package thieves.

Responsibility for policing the railroad right of way falls on Union Pacific Police... not local agencies like LAPD. We did see Union Pacific police chasing two people today off the tracks and keeping an eye on things. pic.twitter.com/M5aQSrkGZW — John Schreiber (@johnschreiber) January 14, 2022

"Union Pacific is very concerned about the increased cargo thefts in California, and we have taken several steps to address this criminal activity," said a company spokesperson.

UP says it needs the district attorney's help, "While we understand the well-intended social justice goals of his Special Directive, we need the justice system in LA County to support law enforcement efforts to hold criminals accountable, while protecting Union Pacific employees and the supply chain," the spokesperson added.

The Association of American Railroads expressed concern about the crime increase.

"In coordination with local law and where necessary federal law enforcement partners, the industry is committed to pursuing all avenues necessary to address this criminal behavior," association spokesman Ted Greener said in a statement.

Photo: Courtesy of Barry Dale Gilfry on Flickr