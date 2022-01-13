Are Crime-Fighting Robots Coming to a Park Near You?

Picture credit: Knightscope

Robots patrolling around shopping malls, casinos and places of work actively looking for criminal activity might no longer be something straight out of a science fiction novel or movie; Knightscope, Inc., a Silicon Valley Based startup, is building and deploying fully autonomous security robots that deter, detect and report crime.

Citing Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) data showing violent crimes are committed more than twice a minute and that property crimes happen every 4 seconds, Knightscope (who is currently raising capital via a Form 1-A offering circular and using a crowdfunding campaign) is placing its Autonomous Security Robots (ASRs) in the spaces that we live,work and shop to heighten security. The aim is not to replace traditional security resources but to complement them.

The ASRs are fitted with such technology as eye-level 360° cameras, thermal scanning and public address announcements. “Our ASRs work in tandem with humans to provide law enforcement officers and security guards unprecedented situational awareness,” the company said.

Some of the models are stationary; others actively patrol such places as shopping malls.

Knightscope reportedly has a track record. For example, the company has been trialing its products and services with Huntington Park City Council in California.

According to Knightscope, within the space of a year, crime in the area was down 46% and arrests were up significantly using its services and robots. In July 2021, the council decided to renew its contract with the company for 2 more years.

Next Investment Steps?

To date, the Company has raised more than $100 million, and is now planning to list its shares on the Nasdaq Global Market (“NASDAQ”) under the ticker symbol “KSCP” following its current offering (subject to meeting NASDAQ listing requirements). It also plans to introduce a new fifth generation of its ASRs in 2022. Knightscope is working on bringing a seventh-generation concept to reality as well.

Many companies, both big and small, operate with the intention to augment human intelligence with sophisticated technology and data rather than replace them. Some of the most popular currently operating in artificial intelligence (AI) are Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR, C3.Ai AI, Microsoft MSFT and Alphabet Inc. GOOGL. Other possible companies that play within a similar space include critical information software group Everbridge Inc. EVBG and information security company Lockheed Martin Corporation LMT.

Big Goals

Knightscope’s stated ultimate goal is a big one — to make the United States the safest country in the world. Long Knightscope and short the criminals, is what the company says.

“These are serious times requiring serious technology,” Knightscope says. “Our country’s public safety requires changes to be made — today.”

More information about the company and its future plans can be found at the following link.

