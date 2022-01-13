Manchester United Extends Partnership With Remington Personal Care Brand
- Manchester United PLC (NYSE: MANU) and Spectrum Brand Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPB) have extended their partnership, with Remington personal care brand continuing as Manchester United Official Electrical Styling Partner.
- The partnership, including both the men's and women's teams, will see Remington and the club continue working together for marketing campaigns and Remington Manchester United Collection styling products.
- Manchester and Remington launched their partnership in 2019 and created over 800 different consumer activations, which have featured in over 50 different countries to a reach of over 1.1 billion Manchester United fans.
- Price Action: MANU shares closed lower by 0.95% at $14.67 on Wednesday.
