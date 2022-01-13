 Skip to main content

Manchester United Extends Partnership With Remington Personal Care Brand
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 13, 2022 5:48am   Comments
Manchester United Extends Partnership With Remington Personal Care Brand
  • Manchester United PLC (NYSE: MANU) and Spectrum Brand Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPB) have extended their partnership, with Remington personal care brand continuing as Manchester United Official Electrical Styling Partner.
  • The partnership, including both the men's and women's teams, will see Remington and the club continue working together for marketing campaigns and Remington Manchester United Collection styling products.
  • Manchester and Remington launched their partnership in 2019 and created over 800 different consumer activations, which have featured in over 50 different countries to a reach of over 1.1 billion Manchester United fans.
  • Price Action: MANU shares closed lower by 0.95% at $14.67 on Wednesday.

