CFP National Championship Game, Alabama Vs. Georgia: How To Watch, Betting Odds, Betting Promotions And Prop Picks

The 2021-2022 NCAA Football season will come to a close Monday. Here’s a look at what fans and bettors should know about the matchup.

How to Watch: The College Football Playoff National Championship Game features the University of Georgia (13-1) taking on the University of Alabama (13-1) at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The game will air Monday at 8 p.m. EST on ESPN, a unit of Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS).

The Matchup: Georgia and Alabama both come from the Southeastern Conference (SEC) and finished the season with 13-1 records.

The #3 seeded Georgia defeated the #2 seeded University of Michigan 34-11 in the Orange Bowl. Number one seed Alabama defeated the fourth-seeded University of Cincinnati 27-6 in the Cotton Bowl.

Georgia was the number one ranked team in NCAA Football for most of the season. Georgia’s only loss comes against Alabama on Dec. 4, 2021, when Alabama won 41-24 in the SEC Championship Game.

Alabama’s lone loss came against unranked Texas A&M 41-38 in a game where Alabama came back with 21 unanswered points in the second half only to lose from Texas A&M’s 10 unanswered points that included a last-play field goal.

Alabama’s head coach Nick Saban holds a dominant 183-24 record (88%) with Alabama including 15 bowl wins in 20 appearances. Alabama has appeared in the Championship Game in six of the last eight years, with a current 3-2 record.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart holds a 0-4 record against Saban. Georgia’s last win against Alabama came in 2007.

Georgia is listed as a 2.5 or 3 point favorite for sports betting apps.

Players to Watch: Alabama’s quarterback Bryce Young won the 2021 Heisman Trophy and has been one of the most dominant players in the sport in recent months. Young passed for 421 yards and three touchdowns against Georgia in the last meeting.

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett passed for 340 yards and three touchdowns in the last meeting against Alabama, while also throwing two interceptions. Bennett passed for 313 yards and three touchdowns against Michigan.

Brian Robinson Jr. leads Alabama’s ground game with 1,275 rushing yards on the season. Robinson has 14 rushing touchdowns on the season but surprisingly has not found the endzone on the ground in each of the last four games. Robinson ran for 204 yards against Cincinnati.

Alabama’s leading wide receiver John Metchie III is out with a torn ACL. In the last Alabama game, Ja’Corey Brooks and Jameson Williams led receivers with 61 and 62 yards respectively.

Georgia tight end Brock Bowers led the receivers with 846 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Betting Props: Many leading sports betting apps are offering boosted odds for the Championship Game. Here are some of the best available.

Fanduel: Alabama to win the first half and win the game +250 (was +200), Georgia and Alabama to each score 21 points or more +130 (was -125).

Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG): Georgia -2.5 boosted to +100 (was -110).

PointsBet: Bet $50 live during the game, get $50 risk-free bet, Georgia to score 30 points +160 (was +140)

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ: CZR): Georgia to win +100, max $25 bet, Alabama to score first +110 (was -105).

Barstool Sports, a Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ: PENN) brand: Georgia -2.5 +115 (was -133), George Pickens and Brian Robinson Jr. each to score a touchdown +425 (was +375).

BetRivers, a unit of Rush Street Interactive Inc (NYSE: RSI): Alabama and Georgia each to win a half +260, Alabama or Georgia to return a kickoff or punt for a touchdown +900, 1,000 or more total yards of offense +250, defensive touchdown +300, and over 8.5 touchdowns +300.

The Bets to Watch: Both teams looked dominant in their playoff wins over Cincinnati and Georgia, making it hard to pick an outright winner. Georgia played like the best team in the league save their matchup with Alabama, while Alabama had several close-call games. (Pick: Georgia -2.5)

Both teams have good defenses but have also scored a ton of points, including in their last matchup. The over/under 52.5 looks like it could go over along with team props of Alabama at 25.5 and Georgia at 27.5. The Fanduel bet of each to score 21 looks interesting with that said. (Over 52.5, Alabama over 25.5, Georgia over 27.5)

Player props to target could include Bowers 69.5 yards, Bennett passing yards 249.5, Robinson 64.5 rushing yards and Brooks 45.5 receiving yards.