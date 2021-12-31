Stifel's List Of Top Tech Supply Chain Picks For 2022
- Stifel analyst Matthew Sheerin said demand signals in the technology supply chain "remain quite strong for 2022."
- However, Sheerin expects ongoing supply shortages to persist through the first half.
- Meanwhile, he sees this setting the stage for a solid second half in the space.
- In terms of his top picks for 2022 in the space, Sheerin names Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE: HPE), Pure Storage Inc (NYSE: PSTG) among hardware OEMs.
- Sheerin picked Insight Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ: NSIT) in tech distribution.
- In electric components, Sheerin named Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE: ST) and Vishay Intertechnology Inc (NYSE: VSH) as top picks.
- Sheerin has a Buy on all five of his top picks.
- Price Action: PSTG shares traded lower by 0.09% at $32.60 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.
Latest Ratings for HPE
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Dec 2021
|Citigroup
|Maintains
|Sell
|Dec 2021
|Raymond James
|Maintains
|Outperform
|Nov 2021
|Goldman Sachs
|Downgrades
|Neutral
|Sell
